Metroid Dread 8th Report Details Planet ZDR

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's kinda strange seeing Nintendo talk about so much considering the company gone years without mention Samus and even missing her birthday on several occasions. Regardless, Metroid Dread is almost here and we have another report to get fans excited for the upcoming title from Mercury Steam. This time detailing Planet ZDR.

GeekTyrant

Nintendo Releases Another Trailer for METROID DREAD

Nintendo has given us another trailer for highlighting more gameplay and story elements from the game. We’ve seen most of the weapons that are displayed in the trailer, but this one helps give a name and explanation to them which is nice to those new to the Metroid franchise. We also get to see more Chozo since the last trailer, adding to the mystery of what they are doing on the planet and why they are so hostile to Samus. I think there are two likely answers. One, this group of Chozo don’t know Samus and think she may have stolen their technology. Given how far flung across the galaxy the Chozo seem to be and how much of their tech Samus obviously uses I don’t think this is a terribly unlikely thing. My other thought is that these Chozo are being controlled by the parasite found on this new planet. Maybe these Chozo came to put an end to the X parasite and got taken over before they could finish their work? Whatever the case, these Chozo are definitely hostile to Samus, so not only will you be contending with E.M.M.I robots and monsters, but you’ll have deadly Chozo encounters as well. I’m still stoked for this game and it makes me happy that Nintendo is showing the Metroid series some love. This will definitely help hold me over until more of the Metroid Prime series is released. You can preorder Metroid Dread now or wait for it to release on October 8.
noisypixel.net

New Metroid Dread Teaser States the Importance of Trusting Your Instincts

Nintendo has uploaded a new, brief teaser trailer for the upcoming , Samus’ latest new 2D outing since Metroid Fusion’s release in 2002. While this teaser does not provide any groundbreaking new information or footage, it states how vital it is for players to trust their instincts as they dive into the depths of this treacherous planet to empower Samus’ hopeful escape.
ComicBook

Metroid Dread Walmart Pre-Order Bonus Revealed

Is coming to Nintendo Switch in a few short weeks, and some retailers are offering fun pre-order bonuses. Fans will have to decide where they want to snag the game, but Walmart has now revealed its own offering: a sleek coffee mug wrapped in key art from the game! For Metroid fans in the market for a new coffee mug, it's a great looking option, and it's a nice freebie for anyone still on the fence about where to buy the game. Those interested in pre-ordering the game from the retailer can do so right here.
Nintendo Enthusiast

“Find Your Power” in the new Metroid Dread commercial

It’s been a long and challenging road, but is finally just weeks away from release. Yoshio Sakamoto and his team first set out to create this long-rumored game 15 years ago. After canceling it twice, Sakamoto finally gave it one last shot, this time with MercurySteam developing. It’s the first-all new 2D Metroid in nearly two decades, and Nintendo is rightfully marketing the hell out of it! Metroid Dread has been getting new trailers left and right, and today we have a new 30-second commercial. Check it out by clicking below!
gamingbolt.com

Metroid Dread Trailer Briefly Highlights Enemies and Powers

A short new trailer is available now for , providing a brief look at foes like E.M.M.I. and some of the different powers that Samus can acquire. It’s not vastly different from previous footage but serves as a reminder for how well the game is shaping up. Check it out below.
Nintendo Life

Video: Nintendo Drops A New Metroid Dread Commercial

We're just over three weeks away from the launch of and Nintendo's keeping the hype train rolling with a brand new commercial. You can check it out for yourself above; there's gameplay footage as you'd expect, a voiceover that tempts you into a purchase (not that we need any convincing), and even a quick spotlight for the new Nintendo Switch OLED which launches on the same day.
Gamespot

Best Metroid Games: Ranking The Iconic Series Ahead Of Metroid Dread

The Metroid series is one of the oldest in modern gaming, having originated in 1986 on the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES). Despite its age, though, it's arguably never been more relevant to games than it is today. The series helped define the "metroidvania," and the influence of that genre can be felt in various other games that encourage exploration as a central mechanic. It's also perhaps one of Nintendo's least iterated series, having received fewer games than others like Mario or The Legend of Zelda. That cautious approach has led to each entry bringing something unique to the series. We've put together a list of the best Metroid games--not including spin-offs like Metroid Prime Pinball and Hunters--ranked from worst to best.
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Metroid Dread short new trailer

Nintendo ends us with a short new trailer keep your mouth watering about Samu’s upcoming adventure. Under the motto “Find Your Power” we get to see some gameplay elements of the game again. will be released exclusively for Switch on October 8th.
culturedvultures.com

Metroid Dread: 8 Things You Should Know

Set to launch on October 8th, 2021 for Nintendo Switch, Metroid Dread is just around the bend, and it still doesn’t quite seem real. The game had a pretty troubled past, having been stuck in development hell for well over ten years. Many players doubted it would ever see a...
nintendoeverything.com

Metroid Dread receives first North American commercial

Nintendo is ramping up its advertising efforts for Metroid Dread and has now come out with the game’s very first North American commercial. Also, seeing how it’s coming out on the same day, the Big N is using the advert as a way of promoting the new Switch OLED model as well.
CNET

How to play every 2D Metroid game before Metroid Dread comes out

When Nintendo announced at E3 2021, it came as a surprise. And now it's coming out in October -- just months after the original NES game's 35th anniversary. Nintendo took the announcement as an opportunity to celebrate the franchise's long history on Twitter, ticking off a list of each 2D Metroid game. It was a nice walk through video game history, but it was also a little weird. Some of the games, like Super Metroid and the NES original, included links to Nintendo's website, telling fans how to play the classic games ahead of Metroid Dread's release. Other games were included in the list but offered no hints from Nintendo on how to play them, or if they're even available to purchase.
CNET

Metroid Dread preorder bonuses, editions and where to buy

Metroid Dread is one of the most anticipated Nintendo Switch games of 2021, marking the first brand-new 2D Metroid game since 2002's Metroid Fusion. It's out Oct. 8, which means not much time is left before Metroid fans can jump back into the action as bounty hunter Samus Aran. Metroid Dread preorders have been open for some time now, and if you've yet to secure your copy of the game, there are some preorder bonuses available for doing so. The Metroid Dread Special Edition and Amiibo are still in high demand and difficult to find in stock, but there's a chance we could see them pop back up again around launch. You can check availability and see all the retailer-exclusive preorder bonuses for Metroid Dread below.
Game Informer Online

Everything We Know About Metroid Dread

Metroid might not have the widespread popularity of Zelda or Mario, but our enthusiasm for Nintendo's sci-fi action platformer rivals those blockbusters. Nintendo announced Dread only a few months ago, during the company's E3 2021 Direct presentation. Now we're less than a month from its October 8 release, so here is a quick overview of everything you need to know before playing Metroid Dread.
Nintendo Life

Nintendo's Global Marketing Campaign For Metroid Dread Continues

Is fast approaching and it seems it's not just Japan that's getting behind MercurySteam's upcoming Nintendo Switch release. Over in Mexico - a large billboard has been spotted, and it's got some fans of the famous intergalactic bounty hunter in a state of disbelief. Again, this is the conclusion to the original Metroid saga we're talking about here - not big hitters like Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, or Animal Crossing. It's a series some seem to think hasn't been given enough spotlight over the years, so it's fantastic to see these kinds of advertisements popping up.
noobfeed.com

Subdivision Infinity DX Blasts onto PlayStation 5 Today

Nintendo may not be giving fans of Star Fox a new entry but indie developers are hard at work providing space shooters for gamers. With Mistfly Games and Blowfish Studios releasing Subdivision Infinity DX. As Sgt. Jed Riddle you'll need to uncover the secrets of a ruthless collective of extraterrestrial...
