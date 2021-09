CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The Southern California Weather Force Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the Cajon Pass Tuesday morning. Dense fog can start impacting the Cajon Pass at the top all the way to Devore. This fog can cause, sudden visibility to drop to zero in some places. Most visibility is less than a quarter-mile at times in the Cajon Pass also there is a chance of light rain/drizzle this morning.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO