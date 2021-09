Here is a look at the other games involving our teams this week. Jasper 31, Evansville Mater Dei 13: The Wildcats (5-0, 5-0) have started the season 5-0 for the second year in a row. They scored two touchdowns in the first quarter Friday at the Reitz Bowl and never looked back. Junior quarterback Grant Young had himself a game - gaining 76 yards on the ground off 17 carries and a rushing touchdown. He also had two passing touchdowns - one to senior Jack Ahlbrand and one to fellow senior Connor Foley. The Wildcats are scheduled to be back in action Sept. 24 against Evansville Central.

JASPER, IN ・ 11 DAYS AGO