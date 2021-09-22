Lady Jackets take 2 region wins

MYRTLE - The Myrtle Lady Hawks got off on the right foot in Division 2-2A volleyball as they defeated Pine Grove 3-1 at home on Tuesday. The Lady Hawks won by scores of 25-19, 25-22, 20-25 and 25-13. "We were put in a pretty rough division to start with and we lost to Pine Grove in two sets in a jamboree and I was pretty upset even though we had one of our starters out," Myrtle coach Robert Gordon said. "That's been a challenge and we challenged the girls last week saying 'it's division play and all that other stuff was getting us prepared for this and we've got to show up.'

