CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hazlehurst, GA

Lady Jackets take 2 region wins

By Editor
jdledger.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Davis High took a pair of Region 2-AA wins over the last week to up their record in the region to 6-1 and 14-2 overall. The Lady Jackets topped Toombs County 7-2 last Tuesday in Hazlehurst and defeated Swainsboro 9-1 Wednesday in Hazlehurst. JD jumped on Toombs in a...

www.jdledger.com

Comments / 0

Related
uppercumberlandreporter.com

Avery Trace Downs Lady Jacket Volleyball

The Avery Trace Lady Raiders defeated the Upperman Lady Jackets on Monday night by a final score of 3-1 (25-19, 14-25, 25-20, 17-15).
SPORTS
The Recorddelta

Lady Bucs soccer wins again

TENNERTON — Buckhannon-Upshur High School hosted Martinsburg High School Saturday and the lady Bucs finished with a 6-0 win. In the first minute of the game, Catherine Oliveto scored the first goal, then scored the second goal in the 15th minute with a left corner kick. She shot her third goal for the game, assisted by Miranda Greene, with a straight kick through the center.
BUCKHANNON, WV
Wickenburg Sun

Volleyball roundup: Lady Wranglers win; Lady Lions first loss

Coach Bradi Nelson expressed a little frustration after her Wickenburg High School girls volleyball team’s first three matches of the season, but the Lady Wranglers overcame those concerns to pick up their first victory of 2021. They opened last week extending visiting Florence to four sets, collecting their first set...
WICKENBURG, AZ
alicetx.com

Lady Riders, Lady Coyotes win volleyball tournament

The Bernarda Jaime Junior High 8th grade Lady Riders recently won the championship in the Alice Lady Coyote Volleyball Tournament. The William Adams Lady Coyote 7th grade team also participated and won the grade level championship.
ALICE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jeff Davis County, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Hazlehurst, GA
City
Swainsboro, GA
wdnonline.com

Lady Eagles win Bethany tournament

BETHANY — Weatherford won the Bethany tournament this past weekend, winning five games in three days. The Lady Eagles opened the tournament with 15-0 win against Southeast, before beating host Bethany 8-2 Thursday. Friday, Weatherford lost the first game to Oklahoma City Broncos, 9-5, before bouncing back with a win against Ponca City, 13-3. The Lady Eagles won two games Saturday — the first…
BETHANY, OK
Starkville Daily News

Lady Jackets lose in volleyball inside the Nest

It turns out that set took much of the punch out of the Lady Yellow Jackets and they could not maintain the momentum into the fourth set. The result was a 3-1 SHS loss to Tupelo inside the Nest. For more on this story, read our news edition from Wednesday,...
SPORTS
hiawathaworldonline.com

JH Lady Mustangs take first at Axtell Tourney

The Doniphan West Junior High volleyball team took first at the Axtell Invitational Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 11. The Lady Mustangs went undefeated on the day defeating SPPS, Valley Heights, and Onaga in pool play. The JH Lady Mustangs came out first in their pool. In bracket play, D-West defeated Nemaha Central in the semi-final match (25-13, 25-11). In the championship match, the Lady Mustangs were victorious over SPPS in a tough match (26-24, 25-23).
AXTELL, KS
Jonesboro Sun

Lady Mustangs record wins

Hoxie hosted Harding Academy in high school volleyball action on Sept. 2. The Lady Mustangs defeated the visitors from Searcy in four sets, 25-13, 25-20, 21-25, 25-16. For Hoxie, Kailey Moody had 11 assists, four digs, six kills and served 24/24 with an ace. Chloe Prater had two digs, two kills and two blocks. Ellery Gillham had an assist, five digs, 10 kills, two blocks and served 19/19 with three aces. Cara Forrester had 11 assists, four digs, seven kills and two blocks. Bailey Prater had seven digs, four kills and served 18/18 with an ace. Nadia Greer and Mykala Johnson each had a kill and a block, and Bella Brady had three digs and served 7/7.
HARRISBURG, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackets#Region 2#Jd
cedarville.edu

Lady Jackets blanked in first match

CEDARVILLE, Ohio - Wittenberg shut down Cedarville, 7-0, in the first women's tennis contest of the 2021-22 campaign. The non-conference match was staged under the lights at the Johnson-Murdoch Tennis Complex. The best opportunity for points by the Lady Jackets came at the bottom two singles positions. Megan VanDyke dropped...
CEDARVILLE, OH
moorcroftleader.com

Lady Wolves take first place in bracket

The Wolves traveled to the Big Horn tournament over the weekend. In pool play, the Wolves split with Tongue River going 1-1 (22-25, 25-23) out of two sets. Moorcroft lost to Glenrock, 0-2 (19-35, 23-35), but the girls won against Wind River, 2-0 (25-9, 25-26). On Saturday, for bracket play,...
Hill Country Passport

Lady Eagles open District with win

Abby Walker powers through a Harper block for the kill as Isabelle Haley covers in the Lady Eagles five set opening victory in District 29-2A competition last Tuesday. In a match-up of the top picks in District 29-2A the 15-10 Johnson City Lady Eagles prevailed over the 10-3 Harper Lady Longhorns in an exciting five set match to open district play for both teams. JC struggled early giving the Lady Longhorns a 6-0 lead in the first set and battled back forcing the game into extra points only to suffer a 24-26 loss.
JOHNSON CITY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Lady Hawks take division win over Pine Grove

MYRTLE - The Myrtle Lady Hawks got off on the right foot in Division 2-2A volleyball as they defeated Pine Grove 3-1 at home on Tuesday. The Lady Hawks won by scores of 25-19, 25-22, 20-25 and 25-13. "We were put in a pretty rough division to start with and we lost to Pine Grove in two sets in a jamboree and I was pretty upset even though we had one of our starters out," Myrtle coach Robert Gordon said. "That's been a challenge and we challenged the girls last week saying 'it's division play and all that other stuff was getting us prepared for this and we've got to show up.'
MYRTLE, MS
mayfield-messenger.com

Lady Cards fall to Ballard Memorial in All "A" regional

The Mayfield Lady Cardinals came up short in their pursuit of an All “A” Classic regional title over the weekend. Mayfield squared off against three teams in the annual class A tournament, defeating Hickman County (25-14, 25-9) and Murray (25-15, 26-24) in straight sets before falling to Ballard Memorial (25-18, 25-12).
MAYFIELD, KY
kchi.com

Lady Hornet Golfers Win Again

The Chillicothe Lady Hornets won a home golf meet that included Tina-Avalon, Penney of Hamilton and Princeton. The JV Lady Hornets also competed. The Chillicothe Varsity won with a 216, led by meet Medalist Skyler Powers with a 51, Clara Leamer a 52, Izzie Montgomery a 56, Abbey Hayen a 57 and Essie Hicks a 66.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
easternshorepost.com

Yellow Jackets Win Big Over Surry

The Northampton Yellow Jackets hosted their first home football game of the season Sept. 10. They defeated a Surry team coming off a 36-14 win over Bruton. The final score was 44-12. Quarterback Liam Flynn scored on a 6-yard run to give the Yellow Jackets a 7-0 lead early in...
SURRY, VA
Crossville Chronicle

Lady Panthers take second game over Lady Jets

The Lady Panther and Lady Jet middle school softball teams met on the diamond for the second time last Thursday, and SMMS left Jet Park with a 14-2 victory. Cadence Cox did it all for the Lady Panthers, going 3-3 with three runs scored and three RBIs at the plate while striking out seven and giving up only two hits and one walk in the circle.
SPORTS
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Lady Knights win tri-match

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Who can’t resist a 2-for-1 special?. The Point Pleasant High School volleyball team went 2-0 in a tri meet at home, winning 2-0 against the Wayne Lady Pioneers (25-14, 25-18) and the Cabell Midland Lady Knights (27-25, 25-20) Thursday evening. The Lady Knights (9-2) first faced...
POINT PLEASANT, WV
Marshall County Tribune-Courier

Lady Marshals win BGI with Howell taking 2nd

Marshall County’s girls golf team made another statement on the course they claimed their state championship last season by winning the Bowling Green Invitational Saturday with a combined 317 score. Senior Savannah Howell went into a playoff but finished runner up with a 75, while Trinity Beth was a shot...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
ssuathletics.com

Lady Tigers Win SIAC Opener

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Savannah State volleyball secured their first Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) win in a hard-fought match against Fort Valley State on Friday. The Lady Tigers battled into deep sets with Fort Valley as the well-matched teams traded tie for tie through the four-set match. In the fourth...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy