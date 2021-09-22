Police 9/23
——— Police investigated an assault that occurred at the Clearfield Junior Senior High School on Sept. 16 at 7:40 a.m. As a result, a 15-year-old female was arrested. A crash occurred on Tuesday as a 2014 Ford, driven by a 55-year-old male of Harrisburg, was traveling east on Sykesville-Troutville Road. A deer entered the highway from the north side of the road and ran directly into the left front fender. Moderate damage was sustained to the left front fender and bumper. No injuries were reported, and the vehicle was driven from the scene.www.theprogressnews.com
Comments / 0