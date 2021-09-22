Questions on the offensive line

Is it really news that PFF has a low opinion of our offensive line? Probably not, but they do make a good point regarding our run blocking. Generally speaking, Minnesota’s offensive linemen do better blocking for runs than passes. Unfortunately for us, that trend didn’t hold up on Sunday: “Minnesota’s biggest offseason move was drafting Christian Darrisaw in the first round, but he has yet to get on the field to show what kind of an impact he can make. The Vikings struggled against Cincinnati in Week 1, and if replacing both starting guards from a year ago has made things better, it has been a minuscule improvement. Perhaps of biggest concern from that first game is that none of the starting five blocked well in the run game.”

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO