Whitehall volleyball battles past Shelby

SHELBY — Obstacles keep getting tossed in front of Whitehall this season, but so far the Vikings continue to knock them down. The latest was Tuesday's five-game battle against Shelby, but even a hastily assembled lineup couldn't prevent Whitehall from coming away with a close win, 13-25, 25-18, 25-21, 23-25, 15-8. The Vikings, who have lost middle hitter Arianna Black for the season due to the injury she suffered in warmups prior to the Aug. 31 Hart match, were without another middle hitter Tuesday. Bella Fogus was out because of illness. Coach Ted Edsall and the team cobbled together a lineup Tuesday morning and, after a slow start, managed to earn the win.