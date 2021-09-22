Ole Miss' Tiphanie Fiquet bows out of ITF Fort Worth W25 main draw

Carlé currently has career-high rankings at No. 43 in the ITF and No. 276 in the WTA Singles Rankings. She improved to 35-20 in singles on the ITF tour in 2021. Fiquet advanced to the main draw of the ITF Fort Worth 25K after winning twice in qualifying. She received the No. 4 seed in the qualifying draw and defeated Liisa Vehvilainen on Monday (6-1, 6-1) and Rianna Valdes on Tuesday (6-2, 6-3). Fiquet’s 2021 ITF singles record improved to 18-14 in singles at the event. She will next compete at the W15 ITF Lubbock beginning Monday, September 27. Fiquet is the eighth highest-ranked player in the tournament’s acceptance list.