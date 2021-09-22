Escape to Anguilla’s Malliouhana This Winter For New Immersive Experiences

Autumn in Canada offers the perfect mix of mild temperatures and fiery foliage. • Fall in Love with Okanagan Valley: The fall is one of the most beautiful times to visit British Columbia. Clear days and pleasant temperatures make autumn an ideal season for outdoor adventure to the lesser-known Okanagan Valley wine region. Okanagan Lake is still alluring for a sail or leisurely paddle, but as the leaves change from green to yellow, orange, and red, their dramatic colors call hikers, mountain bikers and horseback riders to the hills. The Okanagan Valley is the birthplace of winemaking in British Columbia; known for its top-quality wines that regularly win national and international awards. During the fall you can embark on a wine trail and enjoy the beautiful wineries during a visit, such as Mission Hill Family Estate, one of North America’s landmark wineries, that is renowned for its elegant architecture, dazzling hilltop views, gracious hospitality, Concert Series, and the acclaimed Terrace Restaurant. Or take a trip to the architecturally stunning 100% “gravity-flow” winery, Martin’s Lane Winery, perhaps the most radical Pinot Noir winery in the world.

