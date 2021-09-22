CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vives Presents Stravaganza Collection: An Ode to the Art of Continual Renewal

By Angelo Dell'Olio
Cover picture for the article22/09/2021 - Breaking the mould to create new limits in the world of design: Vives presents Stravaganza Collection, an ode to the art of continual renewal. A stimulating commitment to mixtures and daring combinations, to redefine the rules of style and explore the tendencies of yesterday and today with a new look. Through an extensive variety of ceramic proposals where wall tiles are the main protagonist, the Stravaganza Collection conceives the idea of dressing spaces as an act of creative audacity.

