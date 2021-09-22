Vives Presents Stravaganza Collection: An Ode to the Art of Continual Renewal

24/09/2021 - Interpreting the evolution of contemporary living by bringing together industry and Made in Italy craftsmanship, sustainability and research into materials: from this vision the new Boffi, De Padova, ADL and Time & Style edition are born, a complete proposal of openings, kitchens, systems and furnishings that coexist in connection with each other. The new collection was presented during the Milan Design Week in the spaces of via Santa Cecilia and via Solferino. Right here, in the heart of Brera, we met Roberto Gavazzi, CEO of the Boffi | DePadova group, who explains the concept of the 2021 collection in a video interview.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 5 DAYS AGO