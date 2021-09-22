CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris’ Grande Dame Hôtel de Crillon Relaunches Signature Dining Concept

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe iconic Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel reintroduces its one-Michelin star restaurant, L’Ecrin to debut a new concept that flips the traditional approach to wine pairing on its head. In contrast to the customary tasting menu, the new L’Ecrin experience revolves around guests’ choice of beverage vs. food. Guided by the hotel’s Head Sommelier, Xavier Thuizat, diners select the wines they would like to explore and the optimal number of courses for their evening (options are 3, 5 or 8), which Xavier then takes back to the Chef, Boris Campanella, and the Pastry Chef, Matthieu Carlin, to together curate a selection of highly seasonal dinner pairings. From white truffles and Reine des reinettes (King of the Pippins) apples, to autumn game which honors the classic, French way of life, each pairing is tailor-made and influenced by the region’s unique offerings.

