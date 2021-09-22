CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stellar Works Unveiled Space Invaders design by Luca Nichetto

By Angelo Dell'Olio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article22/09/2021 - Stellar Works unveiled Space Invaders, the first collaboration with Luca Nichetto. Space Invaders is an eclectic collection of functional objects with a bold character and consists of luminous Murano beads, solid wood and minimalist metal frames, which are combined to create a playful group of timeless design objects, able to “invade” a variety of environments. The collection includes the Dhala table and rechargeable lamps, the Hoba integrated floor lamp and the Lonar and Kaali trays.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modular Design#Hoba#Nichetto Studio
