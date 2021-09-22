Rapid City teen killed in weekend accident near New Underwood
A 15-year-old Rapid City female has been identified as the person who died in a one-vehicle crash Saturday night (Sept. 18, 2021) east of New Underwood. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says preliminary crash information indicates that a 2004 Mercury Sable was eastbound on Interstate 90 when the vehicle went off the roadway and rolled. All three occupants, who were not wearing seat belts, were thrown from the vehicle.drgnews.com
