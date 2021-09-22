NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION Notice is given that articles of incorporation that will incorporate La Ritz Spa Skincare Corporation have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the corporation is located at 905 Flat Shoals Rd, SE, Conyers, Georgia 30094 and its initial registered agent at such address is Teisha A. Reid-Hope. 907-48034, 9/22,29,2021.www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Comments / 0