Conyers, GA

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOTICE OF INCORPORATION Notice is given that articles of incorporation that will incorporate La Ritz Spa Skincare Corporation have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the corporation is located at 905 Flat Shoals Rd, SE, Conyers, Georgia 30094 and its initial registered agent at such address is Teisha A. Reid-Hope. 907-48034, 9/22,29,2021.

