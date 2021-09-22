NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Marvin Tre Graham, late of Rockdale County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned, Dejaune Dyaun Graham Sedgwick, according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned. This 15th day of September, 2021 Dejaune Dyaun Graham Sedgwick, Administrator c/o Herman Law Firm, LLC 760 Old Roswell Rd. Suite 119 Roswell, GA 30076 908-48344 9/22 29 10/6 13 2021.www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
