Today, the Salford Red Devils pledged to reduce their use of plastic. This change was prompted by the success of Plastic Free July when the club’s stars were inspired to join this crusade and reduce their plastic consumption by the efforts of Kingsland Drinks. The Salford wine-merchant and the official club sponsor has recently partnered with The Hidden Sea which works to remove 10 plastic bottles from the ocean for every bottle of wine sold. The club now intends to support The Hidden Sea and the ReSea Project which is only the second organisation in the world to be certified to remove plastic from the ocean and rivers.

