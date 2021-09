More than 3,000 Afghan asylum seekers in the UK are in “limbo” as a freeze on processing applications continues a month after the Taliban takeover.The Home Office deleted official guidance that its officials use to decide on applications on 16 August, saying it was “no longer relevant to the current situation”.Until that date, documents said there was no general “risk of harm” in Afghanistan and the “proportion of the population affected by indiscriminate violence is small”.The guidance has not yet been replaced and the consideration of at least 3,213 asylum applications by Afghans who have reached the UK has been...

