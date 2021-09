Tonight’s game has a very different complexion following yesterday’s result. Initially, most believed this would be a do or die encounter with the winner securing a play-off spot and the loser forced to wait for 2022. Instead, Castleford’s defeat means both sides are nailed on for the top six. All that’s at stake tonight is fifth and a trip to Wigan. Meanwhile, the losers will take on Warrington away next week.

RUGBY ・ 10 DAYS AGO