'We're going to go get it' — Bears cashing in on their 4th-down gambles
More and more, just about anywhere on the field is becoming four-down territory for Dave Aranda’s Baylor team. Baylor’s second-year head coach has shown a fair amount of trust in his offense in the Bears’ 3-0 start. Aranda has proven willing to go for it on 4th down, and the Bears are rewarding his faith in them. Baylor has converted six of its seven 4th-down attempts, an 85.7-percent success rate that is tied for 14th best among FBS teams.wacotrib.com
Comments / 0