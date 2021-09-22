CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We're going to go get it' — Bears cashing in on their 4th-down gambles

By Brice Cherry
WacoTrib.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore and more, just about anywhere on the field is becoming four-down territory for Dave Aranda’s Baylor team. Baylor’s second-year head coach has shown a fair amount of trust in his offense in the Bears’ 3-0 start. Aranda has proven willing to go for it on 4th down, and the Bears are rewarding his faith in them. Baylor has converted six of its seven 4th-down attempts, an 85.7-percent success rate that is tied for 14th best among FBS teams.

