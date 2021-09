Check Out the Course for Hannah Bergemann’s Hang Time. Check Out the Course for Hannah Bergemann’s Hang Time. All women's freeride events just seem to keep coming. Between Future Grounds, Formation, and Dark Horse, it's pretty clear that the people like what they see and want more. Well folks, Hannah Bergemann is here to bring it to you. The event takes place on a dreamy Bellingham jumpline, also known as Blue Steel. Now, Bergemann, along with Transition and Red Bull have created Hang Time- an all women's progression session and jump jam. Riders such as Blake Hansen and Harriet Burbidge-Smith will.

CYCLING ・ 5 DAYS AGO