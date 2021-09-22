CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockdale County, GA

INVITATION TO BID #21-30: REPLACEMENT FIRE HOSE FOR ROCKDALE COUNTY FIRE RESCUE

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINVITATION TO BID #21-30: REPLACEMENT FIRE HOSE FOR ROCKDALE COUNTY FIRE RESCUE The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners is soliciting sealed bids to furnish all labor, material, and equipment for Replacement Fire Hose for Rockdale County Fire Rescue in Rockdale County. Any questions and/or misunderstandings that may arise from this ITB must be submitted in writing to Meagan Porch at meagan.porch@rockdalecountyga.gov or to the Department of Finance at the address below. Submit questions and/or requests for clarifications regarding this ITB no later than 2:00 p.m., local time, on October 7, 2021. Written responses will be issued in an addendum. It is the bidders responsibility to check the Rockdale County website at www.rockdalecountyga.gov for any addenda that may be issued, prior to submitting a bid for this ITB. Bids Submittals are due no later than 2:00 P.M., local time, Thursday, October 14, 2021, at the Department of Finance, 958 Milstead Avenue, Conyers, Georgia 30012. Any bid received after said time and date of bid opening will not be considered by the COUNTY. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at this time and location. Bidders are not required to attend the Bid Opening. Rockdale County reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 958 Milstead Avenue Room 300 Conyers, Georgia 30012 www.rockdalecountyga.gov 902-48228 9/22 29 2021.

