CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockdale County, GA

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

By WhatsApp
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Howard William Haber, Sr., late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: Kathleen S. Peters Personal Representative's Address: 2020 Woodlake Blvd Monroe, GA 30655 This 9 day of September, 2021. 908-48387, 9/22,29,10/6,13,2021.

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monroe, GA
Monroe, GA
Business
County
Rockdale County, GA
Rockdale County, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
CBS News

Ford to add 11,000 jobs making electric vehicles and batteries

Ford and a partner company say they plan to build three major electric-vehicle battery factories and an auto assembly plant by 2025. The investment in the future of EV technology could create an estimated 10,800 jobs and shift the automaker's future manufacturing footprint toward the South. The factories, to be...
BUSINESS
Fox News

Biden receives COVID Pfizer booster at White House

President Biden received his booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the White House, just days after the Food and Drug Administration and the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the third dose for Americans over 65, those with an underlying health conditions and front-line workers at higher risk of exposure to coronavirus.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debtors#Creditors

Comments / 0

Community Policy