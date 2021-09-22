NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Howard William Haber, Sr., late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: Kathleen S. Peters Personal Representative's Address: 2020 Woodlake Blvd Monroe, GA 30655 This 9 day of September, 2021. 908-48387, 9/22,29,10/6,13,2021.