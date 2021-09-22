Notice of Incorporation Notice is given that Articles of Incorporation
Notice of Incorporation Notice is given that Articles of Incorporation which incorporate Probity of Life Foundation, Inc. have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the corporation is located at 3737 Pamela Dr. SE, Conyers, Rockdale County, Georgia 30013. The initial registered agent of the Corporation at such address is Melinda Evans, 3737 Pamela Dr. SE, Conyers, Georgia 30013. 907-48235 9/22 29 2021.
