SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) — Testimony from the financial controller for the blood-testing company Theranos continued Tuesday and appeared to help both prosecutors and the defense team in the federal criminal trial against the company’s founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes. Both sides used the testimony of So Han Spivey, also known as Danise Yam, to present opposing views about Theranos’ financial condition and whether the information the company provided regarding its finances depended on the audience. In response to questions by lead prosecutor Robert Leach, Yam testified that Theranos was increasingly short on cash in the 2013-2014 period, as shown in a...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO