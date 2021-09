Electric vehicles (EV) will soon become the norm as many automakers make the switch to fully electric cars, but what happens to all those batteries at the end of an EV’s life? Automakers are currently trying to find ways to use the batteries once they are no longer usable, instead of just letting them end up in a landfill. While some have repurposed old batteries to back up power grids, other automakers have yet to find a real long-term solution. It looks like Ford found a solution since it announced a partnership with startup Redwood Materials to build out a battery recycling and a domestic battery supply chain for electric vehicles.

