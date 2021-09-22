CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA DEVIN HUGH VISSERING

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA DEVIN HUGH VISSERING, Petitioner, vs. ARVID ALEXANDER YORKMAN, Respondent. CIVIL ACTION FILE NO. 2021-AD-1009-B In the Interest of: GABRIEL VINCENT MALONE, Date of Birth: 2016. : NOTICE OF PUBLICATION TO: ARVID ALEXANDER YORKMAN pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 19-8-12(c)(3), you are hereby notified that on the 26th day of August, 2021, Devin Hugh Vissering filed a Petition to Adopt a minor male child. The case is known as In the Interest of: Gabriel Vincent Malone, Rockdale County Superior Court, Civil Action No.: 2021-AD-1009-B. A hearing to finalize the adoption shall be held at 9:00 a.m. on the 13th day of January, 2022 at the Rockdale County Superior Courthouse, 922 Court Street, Rockdale County, Georgia 30012. Pursuant to Georgia law, you shall lose all rights to the child and will neither receive notice nor be entitled to object to the adoption of the child unless, within 30 days of receipt of such notice, you file: (1) A Petition to Legitimate the child pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 19-7-22 or an Acknowledgment of Legitimation pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 19-7-21.1; and (2) Notice of the filing of the Petition to Legitimate or Acknowledgment of Legitimation with the Clerk of the Superior Court of Rockdale County, Georgia and to Petitioners attorney, Russel Davis Moore V, Nation, Moore & Assoc. LL., 770-922-1818. Witness, the Honorable Nancy Bills, Judge of the Superior Court of Rockdale County, Georgia. This 7 day of September, 2021. /s/ The Honorable Nancy Bills, Judge Superior Court of Rockdale County Rockdale Judicial Circuit 901-48242 9/22 29 10/6 2021.

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
County
Rockdale County, GA
Rockdale County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
CBS News

Ford to add 11,000 jobs making electric vehicles and batteries

Ford and a partner company say they plan to build three major electric-vehicle battery factories and an auto assembly plant by 2025. The investment in the future of EV technology could create an estimated 10,800 jobs and shift the automaker's future manufacturing footprint toward the South. The factories, to be...
BUSINESS
Fox News

Biden receives COVID Pfizer booster at White House

President Biden received his booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the White House, just days after the Food and Drug Administration and the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the third dose for Americans over 65, those with an underlying health conditions and front-line workers at higher risk of exposure to coronavirus.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Georgia#Petition#The Superior Court#Moore Assoc#Ll

Comments / 0

Community Policy