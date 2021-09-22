CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

Ayla Michelle Hartman Donatto

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAyla Michelle Hartman Donatto age 24 passed away in Cookeville on Monday, September 20, 2021. She was born February 25, 1997 to her mother, Crystal Lynn Nokes. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Susie Vandergriff. She worked as a Social Worker at Group Home for Girls. She is survived by her daughter, Kayleaigha Michelle Donatto of Cookeville; step-son, Reese Porter Donatto of Crossville; mother, Crystal McCorkel of Indiana; adopted mother, Treva Hartman of Smithville; step-father, Lee McCorkel of Indiana; brothers, Willie Murphy of Smithville, Christopher Rue of Indiana, and TImothy Rue of Indiana; sister Katlyn Harn of Smithville; step-brother, Christopher McCorkel of Indiana; mother and father-in-law, Elizabeth Donatto-Clark and John Clark; husband, Logan Donatto of Cookeville. The family has chosen direct cremation. A Memorial Service will be held Friday September 24, 2021 at 1:00PM at DeKalb Funeral Chapel with the family officiating. Visitation will be Friday 11:00AM until the time of the service at 1:00PM. Due to COVID the funeral home lounge is closed and no food or drinks are allowed in the funeral home. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

