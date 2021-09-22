Renewable Energy Company Stands Out For Its Commitment to Mississippi Community
Enviva’s roots run deep in Lucedale, Mississippi. Even though Enviva became part of the community only two years ago, this small town has always felt like home to the renewable energy company. Whether a back-to-school drive, hurricane relief, beautifying a senior center, or creating memories at the annual watermelon festival, Enviva’s support of this local town is personal – “we live here, too.”www.treehugger.com
