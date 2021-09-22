Tenure-Track Faculty Position in Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence (Univ of Iowa - College of Engineering)

Open Faculty Positions (Assistant/Associate/Full Professor) in the Department of Industrial Engineering, Koç University, Turkey The Department of Industrial Engineering at Koç University invites applications and nominations for full-time faculty positions to start in Spring/Fall 2022. We seek outstanding candidates in all areas of industrial engineering, preferably with a strong background in operations research. The candidates are expected to complement and enhance the current research and education portfolio of the department and preferably have interests in one or more of the following application areas: data analytics, optimization theory, energy systems, financial engineering, healthcare, production systems, supply chain and logistics, and sustainable operations. Individuals at all ranks are encouraged to apply (Assistant, Associate or Full Professor). Applicants must have a PhD in industrial engineering, operations research, management sciences, or a related field, and must demonstrate a strong commitment to high-quality research and teaching excellence. Candidates will be expected to develop and to maintain an externally funded research program; to teach courses at both undergraduate and graduate levels; to attract and to supervise doctoral students; to contribute to departmental and university administration; and to support outreach activities. Candidates for Associate or Full Professor should have a commensurate record of research publications and are expected to provide organizational and research leadership, and to build relationships with industry. Koç University is a private, nonprofit institution located on a new, state-of-the-art campus in Rumelifeneri, İstanbul. The University is supported by the Vehbi Koc Foundation, and is committed to the pursuit of excellence in both teaching and research. The medium of instruction is in English. Detailed information on our program and the College of Engineering can be found at http://eng.ku.edu.tr/

COLLEGES ・ 12 HOURS AGO