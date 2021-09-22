CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Tenure-Track Faculty Position in Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence (Univ of Iowa - College of Engineering)

By Sign in
informs.org
 5 days ago

Tenure-Track Faculty Position in Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence. Building on our strengths in Engineering with artificial intelligence and data science, the College of. Engineering at the University of Iowa invites applications for a tenure-track faculty position in data. analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, or related areas in either...

connect.informs.org

Comments / 0

Related
the University of Delaware

Harnessing artificial intelligence for the masses

It takes real intelligence and plenty of collaborative muscle to harness the potential of artificial intelligence. Most of us can barely grasp the concept of human-made machines learning how to process and analyze enormous amounts of data, then using that mass of information to understand things at new scales and in new combinations, delivering useful insights that our brains would never be able to produce on their own.
COMPUTERS
WPI News

WPI Appoints 15 Teaching Faculty Members to New Tenure Track

Fifteen members of the teaching faculty have been named to a new tenure track that was created to recognize and reward excellence in teaching. The group, nominated by deans and selected by Provost Wole Soboyejo, includes scholars from a range of disciplines. Some have been part of the faculty for more than a decade.
COLLEGES
informs.org

Tenure-Track Position in Business Analytics at McDonough School of Business, Georgetown University

Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business invites applications for a tenure-track faculty position in Business Analytics, within the Operations and Information Management (OPIM) Area. We seek to make an appointment at the Assistant or Associate Professor level. Pending budget approval, the appointment would begin at the start of the Fall Semester 2022. Candidates should hold a Ph.D. in operations research, operations management, data science or a related field, or expect to defend their dissertation by August 2022. We are seeking candidates with high potential or demonstrated ability to publish distinguished business analytics research in top-tier research outlets.
COLLEGES
The Daily Collegian

Institute sponsors four co-funded faculty positions in AI and data science

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Institute for Computational and Data Sciences (ICDS), in partnership with four academic colleges — the College of Agricultural Sciences, the College of Information Sciences and Technology, the College of Engineering and the Eberly College of Science — will sponsor four co-funded faculty positions focused on the development of novel methods or advanced applications in data science.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
informs.org

Faculty Position, USC Marshall, Data Sciences and Operations - Operations Management (Open Rank)

The Marshall School of Business invites applications for an open-rank, tenure-track position in Operations Management starting in Fall 2022. Successful candidates must demonstrate a strong potential for scholarly research in Operations Management and an interest in teaching at the undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral levels. Candidates should have completed their Ph.D. by Fall 2022 in Operations Management or a related discipline such as Operations Research, Industrial Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Economics, or Computer Science.
COLLEGES
informs.org

Assistant Professor of Operations and Business Analytics at the University of Oregon

The Department of Operations and Business Analytics in the Lundquist College of Business invites applications to fill a tenure-track position with a data driven research focus within the field of operations management, effective September 2022. The Lundquist College of Business is dedicated to building a culturally diverse faculty committed to teaching and working in a multicultural environment and strongly encourages applications from minorities, women, and people with disabilities.
COLLEGES
suasnews.com

Tenure Track Faculty- Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS)

Sinclair seeks to attract an academically and culturally diverse faculty that carries out the mission of the college with dedication, innovation and a commitment to the success of each student. The Science, Math, & Engineering Division invites applications for an Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) tenure-track faculty position in the Aviation Technology department that will begin January 2, 2022.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Analytics#Machine Learning#Computer Engineering Or#Phd#Industrial Engineering#Holden#Iihr#Dei#The University Of Iowa#College
informs.org

Faculty Positions in the Department of Industrial Engineering, Koç University

Open Faculty Positions (Assistant/Associate/Full Professor) in the Department of Industrial Engineering, Koç University, Turkey The Department of Industrial Engineering at Koç University invites applications and nominations for full-time faculty positions to start in Spring/Fall 2022. We seek outstanding candidates in all areas of industrial engineering, preferably with a strong background in operations research. The candidates are expected to complement and enhance the current research and education portfolio of the department and preferably have interests in one or more of the following application areas: data analytics, optimization theory, energy systems, financial engineering, healthcare, production systems, supply chain and logistics, and sustainable operations. Individuals at all ranks are encouraged to apply (Assistant, Associate or Full Professor). Applicants must have a PhD in industrial engineering, operations research, management sciences, or a related field, and must demonstrate a strong commitment to high-quality research and teaching excellence. Candidates will be expected to develop and to maintain an externally funded research program; to teach courses at both undergraduate and graduate levels; to attract and to supervise doctoral students; to contribute to departmental and university administration; and to support outreach activities. Candidates for Associate or Full Professor should have a commensurate record of research publications and are expected to provide organizational and research leadership, and to build relationships with industry. Koç University is a private, nonprofit institution located on a new, state-of-the-art campus in Rumelifeneri, İstanbul. The University is supported by the Vehbi Koc Foundation, and is committed to the pursuit of excellence in both teaching and research. The medium of instruction is in English. Detailed information on our program and the College of Engineering can be found at http://eng.ku.edu.tr/
COLLEGES
informs.org

Assistant Professor Position in Analytics at the Poole College of Management at NC State University

The Department of Business Management, Poole College of Management, at NC State University invites applications for tenure track assistant professor position in Analytics, starting Fall 2022. Work Schedule. Monday - Friday; some evenings and weekends. Primary Function of Organizational Unit. The Department of Business Management in the Poole College of...
COLLEGES
informs.org

Tenured/Tenure-Track Positions in Operations/Business Analytics, NYU Shanghai

NYU Shanghai is seeking to fill two tenure-track or tenured faculty positions in the area of Operations/Business Analytics, beginning in the Fall Semester of 2022. We welcome candidates at all ranks. Candidates must have a doctoral degree (or have completed all but dissertation in the case of the Assistant rank) in Operations Management, Operations Research, Management Science, Statistics, or a related field and a strong commitment to excellence in scholarly research and teaching. Associate and full professor applicants should have a proven track record of exceptional scholarship in Operations/Business Analytics as well as of institution building and service.
JOBS
softwareengineeringdaily.com

Episode Summary: Data Management Systems and Artificial Intelligence with Arun Kumar

Arun Kumar is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering and the Halicioglu Data Science Institute at the University of California, San Diego. His primary research interests are in data management and systems for machine learning/artificial intelligence-based data analytics. His Advanced Data Analytics Lab (ADALab) focuses...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Computer Science
techgig.com

Learn Artificial Intelligence with IIT Kanpur; details here

The data and information ecosystem has been evolving at a rapid pace. To keep its students and professionals abreast with the trend,. has invited applications for an online course on Introduction to. Artificial Intelligence. that can be completed in 6 weeks. What will you learn. After completing this course, you...
EDUCATION
duke.edu

Duke Awards Tenure to Faculty Members

Here we recognize and celebrate Duke colleagues who have recently been awarded tenure. Earning tenure after a rigorous review process by peers and leaders inside and outside Duke is a testament to the caliber of each individual faculty member and the impact of their research, teaching and mentoring, and their reputation among their peers. It is also, in a way, an invitation to be a partner in shaping the future of Duke and its mission, playing a role in advancing its academic excellence and making it a more equitable and engaged institution.
DURHAM, NC
Hotel Online

Zoox Smart Data to Showcase Advanced Innovations in Big Data and Artificial Intelligence Technology at HITEC 2021

International provider of big data and artificial intelligence technology to exhibit the next-generation solutions capable of boosting hotel revenues while delivering the ultimate in personalized guest experiences. Alpharetta, GA — September 15, 2021 — Zoox Smart Data (“Zoox”), an international provider of technological solutions that harnesses big data to build...
TECHNOLOGY
Union Leader

Crunching the chaos: Athenium Analytics uses artificial intelligence to assess risk for insurance industry

Scanning the Athenium Analytics Twitter feed is a reminder that somewhere in the world at any given moment, a wildfire, hurricane, record-setting heat or tornado may be unleashing havoc. The Dover-based software company uses sophisticated meteorology, data science and cloud-computing to help property and casualty insurance companies wrestle with the...
DOVER, NH
informs.org

Upcoming Application Due Date for the Open Faculty Position at the Kelley School of Business, Operations and Decision Technologies Department

This posting is a reminder to candidates that to be considered for either in-person or online interviews at the upcoming 2021 INFORMS conference for the tenured/tenure-track position in the Operations and Decision Technologies Department of the Kelley School of Business, applications should be received by September 30th, 2021. The Operations...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
towardsdatascience.com

5 Techniques to work with Imbalanced Data in Machine Learning

For classification tasks, one may encounter situations where the target class label is un-equally distributed across various classes. Such conditions are termed as an Imbalanced target class. Modeling an imbalanced dataset is a major challenge faced by data scientists, as due to the presence of an imbalance in the data the model becomes biased towards the majority class prediction.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
unh.edu

Artificial Intelligence Disrupting Industries

Artificial intelligence (AI), now found in everyday products such as smart watches and cloud-based virtual assistants like Alexa and Siri, continues to transform the economy and our daily life. While advances in computer processing, algorithms, and access to technology have all allowed AI to disrupt a variety of industries, few have looked at the ethical implications of this recent transformation. Although privacy is one of the most frequently mentioned ethical challenges related to AI, programming biases, cybersecurity, displacement of workers due to automation, and stakeholder wellbeing are also emerging as major concerns. Shuili Du, associate professor of marketing at Paul College, along with colleague Chunyan Xie, professor of marketing at Western Norway University of Applied Sciences, explore the intersection of AI and ethics in their article, Paradoxes of Artificial Intelligence in Consumer Markets: Ethical Challenges and Opportunities, published in The Journal of Business Research in 2020.
SOFTWARE
wustl.edu

Meet Our Newly-Tenured Faculty

The School of Law and the university’s board of trustees recently granted tenure to three superstar professors: Daniel Epps, Trevor Gardner, and Rachel Sachs. Congratulations!. Professor Daniel Epps is an expert on the criminal justice system and the U.S. Supreme Court. After graduating from Harvard Law School, he clerked for...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy