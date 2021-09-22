Philly implements less stringent protocols for COVID-19 school closures

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nineteen cases of COVID-19 have been identified at a school in East Harlem, forcing it to close. The Department of Education’s website says P.S. 79 will go fully remote for ten days. The DOE released the following statement: “The health and safety of our school communities is our top priority, and we do not hesitate to intervene to stop the spread. We follow stringent guidance from health experts to prevent any further transmission by quarantining close contacts, closing classrooms, and, if necessary, entire buildings. Learning will continue during quarantine and we will provide the school resources and support to...

