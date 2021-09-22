Philly implements less stringent protocols for COVID-19 school closures
The Philadelphia Health Department has tweaked screening procedures for students and staff who have been exposed to COVID-19 and the thresholds for school closures. Under the new guidance, schools will pause in-person learning if three people in a class or cohort of 35 test positive for the virus, or four out of a 100-person cohort. (If three cases appear across different grades at a school, they will not trigger a switch to virtual learning.) Instead, the people testing positive will be asked to quarantine, along with any close contacts.www.phillytrib.com
