CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Philly implements less stringent protocols for COVID-19 school closures

By Ximena Conde, Mallory Falk WHYY
phillytrib.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Health Department has tweaked screening procedures for students and staff who have been exposed to COVID-19 and the thresholds for school closures. Under the new guidance, schools will pause in-person learning if three people in a class or cohort of 35 test positive for the virus, or four out of a 100-person cohort. (If three cases appear across different grades at a school, they will not trigger a switch to virtual learning.) Instead, the people testing positive will be asked to quarantine, along with any close contacts.

www.phillytrib.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Philadelphia, PA
Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Philadelphia, PA
Health
Philadelphia, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
CBS New York

19 Cases Of COVID Identified At East Harlem School, Forcing Closure

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nineteen cases of COVID-19 have been identified at a school in East Harlem, forcing it to close. The Department of Education’s website says P.S. 79 will go fully remote for ten days. The DOE released the following statement: “The health and safety of our school communities is our top priority, and we do not hesitate to intervene to stop the spread. We follow stringent guidance from health experts to prevent any further transmission by quarantining close contacts, closing classrooms, and, if necessary, entire buildings. Learning will continue during quarantine and we will provide the school resources and support to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Jordan
inquirer.com

COVID-19 has closed the first Philly public school two weeks into the year

Two weeks into the new term, COVID-19 has temporarily closed the first Philadelphia School District building. Emlen Elementary in East Mount Airy will be shut for in-person learning until Sept. 24, officials said in a letter to families. The K-5 school enrolls about 300 students, all of whom are too young to be vaccinated.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
krcgtv.com

Fulton Public Schools discusses COVID-19 notification protocol

FULTON — As schools deal with new COVID cases each day, Fulton Public Schools is working to notify close contacts as soon as possible. Since the start of the 2021-2022 academic school year, there's been a new positive COVID-19 case each day within the district. "We really are trying to...
FULTON, MO
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara County Districts Navigate Changing COVID-19 Protocols One Month Into School Year

Santa Barbara County school districts have spent a month navigating the return to in-person instruction amid the ever-developing COVID-19 pandemic, mitigating virus transmission and adapting to changing safety protocols. Earlier this summer, the state announced two COVID-19 mitigation protocols for K-12 schools: a universal indoor mask mandate for all students...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#The New School#Philly#Covid#Pdph
Miami Herald

Miami-Dade schools to ease COVID quarantine protocols

Miami-Dade County Public Schools announced Friday that it will ease some of its quarantine protocols related to students and staff who are exposed to someone with COVID-19. Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said that after consulting with a team of medical experts who have been advising the district on its COVID-19 protocols, his administration has decided to lessen the time high school students and staff who are not vaccinated must stay out of school after coming into contact with an infected person.
MIAMI, FL
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 school closures take toll on mental health of older children

(HealthDay)—Older children, Black and Hispanic children, and children from families with lower income who attended school remotely during the pandemic in 2020 experienced disproportionate mental health difficulties, according to a study published online Sept. 3 in JAMA Network Open. Matt Hawrilenko, Ph.D., from the University of Washington in Seattle, and...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Daily News-Record

City, County Schools Implementing Voluntary Student COVID-19 Testing Program

A lot has been learned about the coronavirus since last March when the country shut down. When the pandemic started, taking temperatures was seen as a good form of surveillance testing to stop the spread, especially for schools when the 2020-21 school year began last fall, said Michael Richards, superintendent of Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
HARRISONBURG, VA
FOX 28 Spokane

Eureka Elementary School extending closure due to COVID-19 cases among staff

UPDATE: SEPT. 13 AT 3:39 P.M. Eureka Elementary School will remain closed on Tuesday, Sept. 14, and Wednesday, Sept. 15, due to a shortage of healthy staff members. Superintendent Jim Mepham wrote the following in a Facebook post:. It is impossible to make a decision that everyone agrees on we...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy