CHILLICOTHE — Chillicothe Parks and Recreation Advisory Board has scheduled a meeting for Monday evening. Items listed on the agenda are the approval of minutes from the last meeting, an appearance from Friends of the Park to discuss Danner Playground, the Director’s Report will be given and the board will take questions and comments before adjourning. The meeting starts at 5:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, in the Council Chambers at Chillicothe City Hall.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 7 DAYS AGO