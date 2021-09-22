Governor Abbott Names Pate Chair of the Texas Radiation Advisory Board

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Shelley Sweatt, Ed.D. to the Texas Woman's University Board of Regents for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. Shelley Sweatt, Ed.D. of Wichita Falls is the President and CEO of The Priddy Foundation and President and former Trustee for The Priddy Foundation Board of Trustees. Previously, she has held numerous positions within the Burkburnett Independent School District as a high school chemistry teacher, high school assistant principal and executive director of curriculum, instruction and assessment. She is an honorary life member of Texas Association of School Administrators, member of Exponent Philanthropy, Grantmakers for Effective Organizations, board member of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, and a sustaining member of the Junior League of Wichita Falls. She is a co-chair of the Texas Rural Funders Membership Committee, and a board member, chair of professional learning committee, member of the conference planning committee for Philanthropy Southwest. She is a board member for River Bend Nature Center and the Appraisal Review Board of Wichita County, steering committee member for Falls Fest, committee member for the Council for the Advancement of Science Teaching, and member of the Association for Supervision Curriculum Development, Learning Forward, and the First United Methodist Church. Additionally, she is a former member of the Midwestern State University Board of Regents. Sweatt received a Bachelor of Science in Education from Texas Tech University, a Master of Education in Educational Supervision from Texas Woman’s University, and a Doctorate in Educational Administration from the University of North Texas.

