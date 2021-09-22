CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Abbott Names Pate Chair of the Texas Radiation Advisory Board

texas.gov
 6 days ago

Governor Greg Abbott has named William "Will" Pate, DrPH as chair of the Texas Radiation Advisory Board. The board advises the state on radiation issues and reviews the rules, policies and programs of state agencies that regulate radiation. William "Will" Pate, DrPH of League City is Program Director for Radiation...

gov.texas.gov

