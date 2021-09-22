Governor Abbott Announces New Knauf Insulation Facility in McGregor
Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Knauf Insulation, Inc. ("Knauf Insulation") will establish their new fiberglass insulation manufacturing and distribution facility in McGregor, Texas. Knauf Insulation is a subsidiary of Knauf Group AG, a multinational producer of building materials and construction systems. The project will create 151 new jobs and more than $210 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $819,175 has been extended to Knauf Insulation, Inc.gov.texas.gov
Comments / 0