CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcgregor, TX

Governor Abbott Announces New Knauf Insulation Facility in McGregor

texas.gov
 6 days ago

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Knauf Insulation, Inc. ("Knauf Insulation") will establish their new fiberglass insulation manufacturing and distribution facility in McGregor, Texas. Knauf Insulation is a subsidiary of Knauf Group AG, a multinational producer of building materials and construction systems. The project will create 151 new jobs and more than $210 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $819,175 has been extended to Knauf Insulation, Inc.

gov.texas.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Business
Mcgregor, TX
Industry
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Government
Mcgregor, TX
Business
City
Abbott, TX
City
Mcgregor, TX
CBS News

Ford to add 11,000 jobs making electric vehicles and batteries

Ford and a partner company say they plan to build three major electric-vehicle battery factories and an auto assembly plant by 2025. The investment in the future of EV technology could create an estimated 10,800 jobs and shift the automaker's future manufacturing footprint toward the South. The factories, to be...
BUSINESS
Fox News

Biden receives COVID Pfizer booster at White House

President Biden received his booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the White House, just days after the Food and Drug Administration and the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the third dose for Americans over 65, those with an underlying health conditions and front-line workers at higher risk of exposure to coronavirus.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Birdwell
Person
Greg Abbott

Comments / 0

Community Policy