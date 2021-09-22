Kathryn Hahn to play late comic Joan Rivers in biopic series 'The Comeback Girl'

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. 2021 has been a big year for Kathryn Hahn. On the cinematic side of things, she landed a role in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel, which is due for release next year. But she really managed to make an impression on the small screen through her role as Agatha Harkness (or “Agnes”) on WandaVision. The Marvel role earned Hahn some significant praise from critics and some major awards nods. Now, after having played the fan-favorite character, the actress has now landed another sweet role, as she’ll be playing none other than beloved comedian Joan Rivers at Showtime.

