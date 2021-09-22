Kathryn Hahn to play late comic Joan Rivers in biopic series 'The Comeback Girl'
Actually, it's been Joan all along. Kathryn Hahn has been cast as Joan Rivers in an upcoming series about the legendary comedian titled "The Comeback Girl." The Emmy-nominated "WandaVision" star will also co-executive produce the limited series about the brash late-night fixture, which is in development for Showtime, according to a Wednesday statement from the premium cable channel.www.hastingstribune.com
