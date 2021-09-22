CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kathryn Hahn to play late comic Joan Rivers in biopic series 'The Comeback Girl'

Actually, it's been Joan all along. Kathryn Hahn has been cast as Joan Rivers in an upcoming series about the legendary comedian titled "The Comeback Girl." The Emmy-nominated "WandaVision" star will also co-executive produce the limited series about the brash late-night fixture, which is in development for Showtime, according to a Wednesday statement from the premium cable channel.

After receiving an Emmy nomination for playing Agatha on Disney+’s WandaVision, Kathryn Hahn is ready for her next role: Joan Rivers. The Mrs. Fletcher and Transparent actress is set to star as the late comedy icon for Showtime’s limited series The Comeback Girl, Deadline has confirmed. The series is in development with Cosmo Calrson set to pen the series and executive produce alongside Hahn and director Greg Berlanti. The Comeback Girl hails from Warner Bros Television.
