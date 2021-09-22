LRE Week in Review

A must-see home on the Los Gatos border in the highly sought-after Union School District has plenty to offer with two full primary bedrooms, each with their own attached bathrooms. The fourth bedroom is configured as a home office for the professional with a separate front entrance and is also perfect for a hobby room or den, its an excellent feature with numerous possibilities. New Heating and Air Conditioning System installed last year with UV Air Scrubber. Whole House Fan for fresh air along with seller owned solar panels keep PGE bills down. Three skylights bring outside light into the home. Indoor laundry and utilities. HUGE Living/Great Room with both fireplace and stand alone remote controlled gas stove make this the perfect floor plan for entertaining family and friends. Some hardwood floors in original bedrooms. You'll love the huge primary bathroom tub with jets, bay window, and large stall shower. This house has great bones, a great layout and plenty of space to enjoy.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO