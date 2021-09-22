CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

LRE Week in Review

luxuryrealestate.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Liberty Place, 50 South 16th, Unit 4604 | Philadelphia, PA. Sep 17, 2021 — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago. Sep 21, 2021 — Chase International Distinctive Properties. Industry Moves. Darlene Roddy Joins the Team at Gulf Coast International Properties®. Sep 20, 2021 — Gulf Coast International Properties. Sep 21, 2021...

www.luxuryrealestate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
luxuryrealestate.com

Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate Hosts the LRE® Fall Reunion

SEATTLE, WA – With a long-awaited return to in-person events, Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate hosted the LRE® Fall Reunion in Scottsdale, Arizona this past week, September 22nd to 24th. This intentionally intimate gathering - priority attendance was granted to past event attendees and capped to manage strict COVID-19 protocols - was a powerful networking opportunity for attendees to reconnect with old friends and colleague and forge new relationships with like-minded peers.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
24/7 Wall St.

Is Now the Time to Bet on Airbnb?

While the reopening trade has come and gone, there are still companies waiting for their second wind. One analyst believes Airbnb might have to wait a little longer, but the company is positioned very well.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Philadelphia, PA
Real Estate
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
Philadelphia, PA
Business
The Independent

Blackstone selling Vegas hotel Cosmopolitan in $5.65B deal

The owner of the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas the New York private equity firm Blackstone is selling the 3,000-room Las Vegas Strip hotel in a $5.65 billion deal with a partnership that plans to contract with casino giant MGM Resorts International to operate the property.The new owners — the Cherng Family Trust, headed by Panda Express billionaires Andrew and Peggy Cherng; real estate investment firm Stonepeak Partners; and a Blackstone real estate fund, Real Estate Income Trust Inc. — will pay more than $4 billion to acquire the property, Blackstone said Monday. MGM Resorts will pay $1.6...
ECONOMY
luxuryrealestate.com

1437 Merrywood DR

A must-see home on the Los Gatos border in the highly sought-after Union School District has plenty to offer with two full primary bedrooms, each with their own attached bathrooms. The fourth bedroom is configured as a home office for the professional with a separate front entrance and is also perfect for a hobby room or den, its an excellent feature with numerous possibilities. New Heating and Air Conditioning System installed last year with UV Air Scrubber. Whole House Fan for fresh air along with seller owned solar panels keep PGE bills down. Three skylights bring outside light into the home. Indoor laundry and utilities. HUGE Living/Great Room with both fireplace and stand alone remote controlled gas stove make this the perfect floor plan for entertaining family and friends. Some hardwood floors in original bedrooms. You'll love the huge primary bathroom tub with jets, bay window, and large stall shower. This house has great bones, a great layout and plenty of space to enjoy.
REAL ESTATE
luxuryrealestate.com

Robert Joffe of Launch Real Estate Sells Immaculate Craftman Estate for $3.45 Million

PHOENIX, AZ - Launch Real Estate is pleased to announce the sale of 5217 E Calle Redonda, for $3,450,000 represented by Robert Joffe. This outstanding craftsman cottage is walking distance from Hopi Elementary and is absolutely impeccable. At nearly 5,000 square feet, the floor plan offers exceptional space for daily family living, yet it's perfectly planned for large-scale entertaining. Two separate great rooms and two offices provide lots of room for a growing family and working from home as well. Each bedroom has its own bath and walk-in closet with direct access to the pool, and the cutting-edge finishes include gorgeous real wood flooring, artistic tile, impeccable marble surfaces, impressive lighting, top of the line appliances and intricate high-end millwork. It's overflowing with quality and character.
PHOENIX, AZ
luxuryrealestate.com

Nv Realty Group Announces The Sale Of Charleston Single Home $792,000

Charleston, SC - Todd Vance, COO & Broker of NV Realty Group LLC is proud to announce the sale of 5 Bull Street, in Charleston, SC. The property sold for $792,000. The buyers and the sellers were represented by Lori Claussen of NV Realty Group. This beautiful Charleston Single Home...
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Luxury Lounge#Berkshire Hathaway#Lre Week#Pa News
luxuryrealestate.com

Just Listed | Adorable in Abacoa | 114 Poinciana Drive

Celebrate the 𝗕𝗘𝗔𝗨𝗧𝗬 of Home ECHOnomics... This beautifully updated home is totally gorgeous inside and out - and ideally situated directly in front of one of the neighborhood's many huge green spaces!. New Haven at Abacoa is a picturesque neighborhood with scenic walking paths & beautiful oak trees, close to...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy