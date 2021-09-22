Weekend TV: 'The Simpsons' open 33rd season with a musical

The Simpsons is slated to premiere a brand-new season on Sunday, September 26th @ 8 pm ET/PT and to help celebrate FOX has released a number of posters that you can see via TV Insider inspired by famous Broadway shows that are here to set the tone for the episode entitled “The Star of the Backstage”. In the upcoming episode, a musical comes to life in Springfield as Marge stages a revival of her beloved high school show — but her wonderful memories are threatened by the return of a rival from the past. The season premiere is slated to feature guest stars Kristen Bell as Marge’s singing voice and Sara Chase as Sasha Reed. The aforementioned link also features lyrics to an original song entitled “A Delicate Approach”.

