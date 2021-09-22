CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekend TV: 'The Simpsons' open 33rd season with a musical

By Neal Justin, Chris Hewitt Star Tribune (TNS)
Hastings Tribune
 4 days ago

Everyone’s favorite Springfield family has broken into song many times over the past three decades, but there’s never been an all-musical episode. That changes with this season premiere in which the gang revamps a stage production that has more than a little in common with “Rent.” The numbers, penned by the same team that contributed to “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” aren’t particularly catchy, but it’s fun to watch Homer get pumped up about something other than chocolate doughnuts. 7 p.m. Sunday, Fox.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Theater#The Simpsons#Broadway Musical#Gambler#Cbs Tony Awards#Paramount#Ry Russo Young#Hbo#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
