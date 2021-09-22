CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OU student Sarah Denha travels to Marine Biological Laboratory

By Tanner Trafelet
The Oakland Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs reported by Oakland University News, Sarah Denha ‒‒ an OU doctoral student studying biomedical sciences ‒‒ traveled to Massachusetts over the summer to participate in one of the Marine Biological Laboratory (MBL)’s neurobiology courses. Iraqi by birth, Denha immigrated with her family to the United States in 2013. Denha...

oaklandpostonline.com

The Oakland Post

Grizz Festival welcomes new students to OU

For the incoming freshmen, the kick-off to the fall semester looked brighter than previous years as one of the most exciting on-campus events at Oakland University – Grizz Festival – was held back in person at Elliott Tower this year. Grizz Festival, previously called GrizzFest, offers a plethora of opportunities...
Oklahoma Daily

OU Undergraduate Student Congress urges university to revise COVID-19 policies, instates new members

The Undergraduate Student Congress adopted a resolution recommending that OU administration revise the university’s COVID-19 policies and adopt new measures to combat the virus during its Tuesday evening meeting. CR-106-01, or the “Community Oriented Virus Impediment and Deterrence Policy Recommendation Resolution of 2021,” serves as a concurrent resolution, urging the...
oakland.edu

Students invited to apply for OU’s Keeper of the Dream Scholarship

Applications are being accepted for Oakland University’s 2022 Keeper of the Dream Scholarship Awards. $5,000 scholarships are available to students who have demonstrated strong citizenship, scholarship and leadership in breaking down cultural stereotypes and promoting interracial understanding. They are presented at the Keeper of the Dream Celebration, held each January on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
saumag.edu

Leo Carson Davis Endowment will promote SAU student, faculty travel

A beloved, longtime geology and science professor will be honored this fall with a new endowment and the naming of a room in the Science Center at Southern Arkansas University. The Leo Carson Davis Travel Endowment, established by his wife, Dr. Elizabeth Davis, will support student and/or faculty travel and field experiences for the College of Science and Engineering. The SAU Foundation will name the intermediate physics lab (room 110) the Leo Carson Davis Room.
The Oakland Post

OUWB student is co-author of published orthopedic research

Madeleine DeClercq, second-year medical student at the Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine (OUWB), is a co-author of a study recently published in The American Journal of Sports Medicine. DeClercq worked on the study as an undergraduate student at the University of Michigan (UofM). The study investigated hypertrophy (enlargement)...
Vanderbilt University News

Course improvement grant spotlight: “Incorporating student feedback in introductory biology to increase learners’ sense of belonging”

Can you tell us briefly about your project and what inspired you to do this project?. As you know, the title of my project is, “Incorporating student feedback in introductory biology to increase learners’ sense of belonging.” I was inspired to pursue the project when I taught my first summer course in the summer of 2020. It was really fast paced, and I noticed some students fell behind and had trouble catching up, but they wouldn’t ask me for help. I’d try and reach out to them, but they wouldn’t get back to me. I had never introduced more formal feedback surveys in a course; I just assumed the students would talk to me at some point. I started to wonder if regular, formal surveys could encourage students to ask for help and take a more active role in their learning. I decided to introduce weekly formal feedback surveys into an online course in the summer semester. I wanted to test whether this benign and voluntary intervention could encourage my students to feel a better sense of belonging in their introductory undergraduate biology course. I also implemented a pre-semester survey and a post-semester survey as a quantitative measure for student sense of belonging and trust in their faculty. These measures were adapted from published general belongingness scales and student trust in faculty scales.In my proposal I noted that undergraduate students commonly leave the STEM fields because they lack a sense of belonging in a lot of these courses,especially early on in their scientific careers. These findings are exaggerated in minority groups. It’s important to me to identify mechanisms to improve students’ sense of belonging and their sense of trust in their faculty. By gathering feedback on their experience in the course and trying to incorporate as much of their feedback into changes I make to the course, I hoped to build a greater sense of trust and promote a sense of belonging.[Jessica plans to share her findings at SABER-West, a conference for biology education researchers, supported in part by her Course Improvement Grant.] I was ready and excited to apply for this opportunity because of my participation in the Center for Teaching’s Investigating Student Learning journal club, where I planned some of this work with other participants.
okcfox.com

OU students and faculty members protest for stricter COVID policies

NORMAN (KOKH) — University of Oklahoma students and faculty members protested on campus Tuesday against the administration's COVID policies. The movement, called the "OU Days of Action", had many in the OU community mobilizing for stricter COVID mandates. There were more than a hundred students and faculty members holding signs...
dupagepolicyjournal.com

IMSA's Glazer: 'Students are asked to minimize travel off campus'

Illinois Math and Science Academy (IMSA) president Evan Grazer is defending reports the residential secondary education institution is not allowing students to leave campus in light of rising COVID-19 infections. “We have a wide variety of COVID mitigation measures in place, and their fundamental purpose is to keep the people...
mbl.edu

Marine Biological Laboratory Names Anne W. Sylvester Director of Research

WOODS HOLE, Mass. — The Marine Biological Laboratory (MBL) has announced that Anne W. Sylvester has been appointed Director of Research. Sylvester will play a key role in advancing creative, innovative, and entrepreneurial programs that expand MBL’s visibility, impact, and influence within the research and academic communities. She begins her new role on November 1, 2021.
oakland.edu

OU’s CAIR Program fosters mutually beneficial partnerships between hosts, international students

The CAIR Program (Creating American-International Relationships), formerly known as the Host Family Program, at Oakland University offers a unique opportunity for international students to be matched with OU faculty, staff and community families for friendship, conversation and cultural exchange. “Often, people are afraid that they won't have time to spare...
Marin Independent Journal

West Marin event teaches students self-expression, empathy

Wearing face masks to stop the spread of COVID-19, nearly 90 Lagunitas Middle School students learned Friday about the other kinds of masks people use to keep themselves safe — not physically, but emotionally. The second kind of masks — the ones children discover to meet the expectations of society,...
utc.edu

‘Run, Degu, Run!’: Student’s board game mixes art and biology

Brandon Denney remembers receiving an intriguing inquiry from Shewanee Howard-Baptiste, at the time his advisor in the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Master of Public Health program. “She reached out to me last year and said, ‘I know you are looking for a summer position, and this might be something...
okcfox.com

OU students & staff continue protesting OU's response to COVID-19 pandemic

A group of OU students and staff are continuing to protest the university's handling of COVID on campus. After an open letter to the University's President went unanswered, a two-day 'OU Days of Action' initiative has now been created to call for stronger pandemic protocols. "All we want is to...
Daily Northwestern

International students overcome travel obstacles, adjust to campus life

As in-person classes make their return, the Northwestern community is adjusting to some semblance of normalcy. But for international students, the transition back to campus is a little more complicated. International students have had a particularly hard time over the past year and a half, with extreme time zone differences...
thepostathens.com

From the Editor’s Desk: Robust student media at OU benefits all of us

Last week, The Post learned of some news that allowed us all to let go of a breath we were holding in since the summer: our current student media sales internship manager, Andrea Lewis, will continue to have a funded position at Ohio University. Lewis will transition to the role...
