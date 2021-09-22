People of OU: Figure skater, choreographer and PR student, Madeleine Gallagher
She’s been Tinkerbell, Snow White and a plethora of other iconic Disney characters during her days on “Disney on Ice,” worked with Apple TV as a figure skater choreographer and lead skater, won Intermediate National Pairs champion (figure skating) and a Pewter Medal at the Junior National Championships in 2016 — but she’s also pursuing her a degree in public relations (PR) at Oakland University.oaklandpostonline.com
