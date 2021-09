Katie Hazen’s second-place finish was the highlight of the day for Derby cross country at the Wichita Southeast Invitational on Sept. 18, at the Cessna Activity Center. Hazen finished with a time of 20:13.8, which helped lead the girl’s squad to a second-place team finish. Vivian Kalb took a seventh-place finish with a time of 20:31.6 as four other runners finished inside the top 25.