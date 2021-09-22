CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell: Derrick Barnes ‘deserves a shot’ to play more

By John Maakaron
The Oakland Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRookie linebacker Derrick Barnes could find himself out on the field much more against the Baltimore Ravens. In Week 2, the 2021 fourth-round draft pick did not record a single snap on defense in the Lions’ 35-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Detroit head coach Dan Campbell told reporters...

