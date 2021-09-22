CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Happy birthday Tom Felton! But what is Draco Malfoy and the rest of the Harry Potter cast up to now?

By Bang Showbiz
Clayton News Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBonnie Wright captured our hearts as the youngest Weasley sibling. The actress graduated from the University of the Arts London in 2012, and made her screenwriting and directorial debut later that year with the short film ‘Separate We Come, Separate We Go'. She also continued acting with roles in films like ‘Before I Sleep', ‘After the Dark' and 2018's ‘A Christmas Carol'. She made her stage debut in 2013 at London’s Southwark Playhouse in Peter Ustinov’s ‘The Moment of Truth’. Bonnie now has her own production company called BonBonLumiere and has since been producing short films.

www.news-daily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Harry Potter Fans Stunned As Luna Lovegood Appears In Silent Witness

Silent Witness fans have been treated to the ultimate crossover as it appears Luna Lovegood has stepped beyond the magical realm into the equally murky world of law. Yep, actress Evanna Lynch, who played spaced-out Ravenclaw Luna in the franchise from Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix, is now playing Paisley in Silent Witness, with the BBC One drama now in its 24th season.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Tom Felton Reveals Role His Grandpa Had In Harry Potter And The Sorceror’s Stone

When you think back to Harry Potter, you can’t forget about the appearance of Tom Felton as Potter’s nemesis Draco Malfoy, but what you may not have known is that Tom wasn’t the only Felton to appear in the series. Since the series concluded almost a decade ago, Felton has carried the flag of his achievements proudly, often sharing memories of his time on set filming the iconic fantasy series.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

How Tall Is Draco Malfoy?

Harry Potter is an epic fantasy series brimming with witches, wizards, and plenty of magical creatures. Despite this, a lot of the franchise is based in a reality similar enough to our own, with much of the main cast looking very much like regular Muggles to unassuming eyes. While the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bonnie Wright
Person
Tom Felton
Person
Peter Ustinov
BBC

Tom Felton: Harry Potter star collapses during celebrity golf match

Harry Potter star Tom Felton was carried off a Wisconsin golf course after collapsing during a celebrity match ahead of the Ryder Cup. The actor, who turned 34 on Wednesday, experienced a "medical incident" and was sent to a "local hospital for treatment", the PGA of America said. Pictures showed...
GOLF
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Harry Potter’ Star Tom Felton Suffers Apparent Medical Emergency During Golf Tournament

Tom Felton on Thursday suffered an apparent medical emergency while participating in a round of celebrity golf at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, ahead of the Ryder Cup. Images from the moment show a group of people around the film and TV star after his apparent collapse. Pictures also show the 34-year-old being carted off the course, but he appeared to be conscious. Spectators gave Felton applause as he headed for treatment, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Reps for Felton did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The actor is best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise. Updating story here: https://t.co/Aj5m5OYo7Ppic.twitter.com/z8XwVHZ18C — Rachel Piper (@RachelTachel) September 23, 2021  
SHEBOYGAN, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Birthday#Bonbonlumiere
codelist.biz

Tom Felton’s girlfriend: Who is the “Harry Potter” star dating?

Does Tom Felton have a girlfriend right now? The “Harry Potter” star regularly inspires fans on TikTok and Instagram with his content and celebrates the film and book series at least as much as the fan base. It’s hard to believe that some people think he hated his role back then. But today is not supposed to be about the Potterheads, today we are looking at Felton’s private life. Who is he dating? Who did he date? And of course we can’t avoid the rumors that Felton had something going on with a “Harry Potter” co-star … 😏
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

‘Harry Potter’ Star Tom Felton Passes Out on Golf Course

Tom Felton, best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series, collapsed after an apparent medical emergency on Thursday, according to TMZ. Felton was playing in a celebrity golf match at the Whistling Straits course in Kohler, Wisconsin, when he fell to the ground. Unable to walk, the actor was carried away in a cart, but seemed to be feeling better as he was spotted awake and smiling. Felton, who turned 34 on Wednesday, was representing Ireland in a celeb-style Ryder Cup Tournament.
GOLF
digitalspy.com

Harry Potter's Tom Felton speaks out following recent collapse

Harry Potter star Tom Felton says he's "feeling better by the day" following his shock collapse earlier this week. The actor, who famously played Daniel Radcliffe's onscreen nemesis Draco Malfoy in the Wizarding World franchise, was participating in the celebrity matches prior to this year's Ryder Cup in Wisconsin, on September 23, when he fell down and was taken away in a golf cart.
CELEBRITIES
codelist.biz

Dating Rumors With Emma Watson: Here’s What Tom Felton Says!

What’s really going on between Emma Watson (29) and Tom Felton (32)? Only recently had there been rumors that the two popular Harry Potter stars were a couple: The British actors shared pictures of a trip on their social media accounts – and looked suspiciously familiar. But do the Draco Malfoy actor and the beautiful Hermione Granger actress really have a romantic relationship? Learned that CodeList now directly from Tom!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Felton Says He’s “On the Mend, Officially” Following Medical Incident at Golf Tournament

Tom Felton took to social media on Saturday to share a brief update on his health, following the medical emergency he suffered earlier this week. Appearing in an Instagram video, the Harry Potter star strummed on his guitar and then began with, “Hello everyone, ladies and gentleman, boys and girls.” He said: “Just wanted to say a huge thank you for all the lovely well wishes as of recent, yeah — bit of a scary episode really, but on the mend.” The 34-year-old actor, best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the fantasy franchise, experienced the medical incident on Thursday while participating...
GOLF
Cosmopolitan

Tom Felton was hospitalised after collapsing at a charity golf match

Actor and star of the Harry Potter film franchise, Tom Felton, was hospitalised after a "medical incident" on a golf course on Thursday. Tom, who turned 34 on Wednesday, was taking part in a charity golf tournament in Wisconsin when he collapsed. The star, best known for playing Draco Malfoy...
GOLF
IndieWire

Roger Michell, RIP: An Ode to the Astonishing Range of the ‘Notting Hill’ Director

Editor’s note: British director Roger Michell died this week at the age of 65. Here, Sony Pictures Classics co-president Michael Barker, who distributed several of Michell’s films — including the upcoming “The Duke” — remembers his colleague. Life stopped for many of us this week when writer/director Roger Michell passed away suddenly at the age of 65. He was a gentle, warm, soft-spoken, eloquent, witty, beautiful human being, in addition to being a strong, uncompromising artist of range and brilliance. Only three weeks ago, he was in Telluride with us accompanied by Helen Mirren and producer Nicky Bentham to present his latest...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Purple Hearts’: Netflix YA Pic Adds Chosen Jacobs, John Harlan Kim & More To Cast, Sets Justin Tranter & Sofia Carson As Songwriters

EXCLUSIVE: Chosen Jacobs (It), John Harlan Kim (9-1-1), Anthony Ippolito (Grand Army), Kat Cunning (Trinkets), Sarah Rich (#Like), Scott Deckert (Venom) and Linden Ashby (Teen Wolf) will round out the cast of Purple Hearts, the Netflix YA romance pic starring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine. The streamer also tells Deadline that Grammy nominee Justin Tranter will write and produce the film’s original songs, with Carson co-writing and performing additional music. Purple Hearts is based on the novel of the same name by Tess Wakefield. It tells the story of aspiring singer-songwriter Cassie (Carson) and marine Luke (Galitzine), who in spite of their many differences and...
MOVIES
purewow.com

This Twisty Thriller Just Became the #1 Show on Netflix

If you find yourself constantly searching for the next Gone Girl or a show like Behind Her Eyes that will leave you guessing until the last minute, then you've come to the right place. The newest series to hit #1 on Netflix is Clickbait, and this looks a psychological thriller...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Need to Watch This Top-10 Netflix Movie ASAP

Yellowstone fans are eternally crushed that they can't enjoy the show on Netflix. There's sadly no sign that the Paramount Network show will ever come to the streaming platform, given that it's currently streaming on Peacock and its spinoffs are set for Paramount+. However, there's a movie currently in Netflix's Top 10 that Yellowstone fans should watch the next time they're itching for a movie night. That film is Wind River.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Walt Disney Forced Major Child Actress to Turn Down Iconic Roles

When we think of Disney child stars, we typically talk about those who grew up with shows on the Disney Channel such as Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and more. We tend to forget that there are many generations of child stars forged in Disney’s image, and for some, that start truly shaped their career.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy