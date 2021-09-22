Happy birthday Tom Felton! But what is Draco Malfoy and the rest of the Harry Potter cast up to now?
Bonnie Wright captured our hearts as the youngest Weasley sibling. The actress graduated from the University of the Arts London in 2012, and made her screenwriting and directorial debut later that year with the short film 'Separate We Come, Separate We Go'. She also continued acting with roles in films like 'Before I Sleep', 'After the Dark' and 2018's 'A Christmas Carol'. She made her stage debut in 2013 at London's Southwark Playhouse in Peter Ustinov's 'The Moment of Truth'. Bonnie now has her own production company called BonBonLumiere and has since been producing short films.
