Vic Mensa Recruits BJ The Chicago Kid For New Single ‘The Taste’
Chicago rapper, actor, and activist Vic Mensa has teamed with longtime friend BJ The Chicago Kid to close out the summer with an upbeat new single “The Taste.”. The sunny and soulful track is the latest in a long series of collaborations between the two, stretching back to “Holy Holy” from Vic’s fan-adored debut project INNANETAPE (which he performed in full at Riot Fest) to last year’s “REBIRTH” from the acclaimed V TAPE. “‘The Taste’ is an ode to Chicago summertime,” states Mensa, “a love song to its beauty and magic.”www.udiscovermusic.com
