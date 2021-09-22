CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Vic Mensa Recruits BJ The Chicago Kid For New Single ‘The Taste’

By Will Schube
udiscovermusic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago rapper, actor, and activist Vic Mensa has teamed with longtime friend BJ The Chicago Kid to close out the summer with an upbeat new single “The Taste.”. The sunny and soulful track is the latest in a long series of collaborations between the two, stretching back to “Holy Holy” from Vic’s fan-adored debut project INNANETAPE (which he performed in full at Riot Fest) to last year’s “REBIRTH” from the acclaimed V TAPE. “‘The Taste’ is an ode to Chicago summertime,” states Mensa, “a love song to its beauty and magic.”

www.udiscovermusic.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Middletown Press

Vic Mensa Says Goodbye to Summer in New Song 'The Taste'

Vic Mensa says farewell to the summer with his new track “The Taste,” the rapper’s latest collaboration with fellow Windy City native BJ the Chicago Kid. “‘The Taste’ is an ode to Chicago summertime, a love song to its beauty and magic,” Mensa said of the track. The rapper also...
MUSIC
floodmagazine.com

Vic Mensa Compares “The Taste” of Love to His Hometown

Today is the first day of fall, but we might as well pour one out for the last days of summer. “The Taste,” the latest single from Vic Mensa which features BJ the Chicago Kid and Papi Beatz, will have you lusting for warm summer breezes and romantic dates at Navy Pier. The single follows Mensa’s recent I TAPE project, which featured collaborations with Chance the Rapper and Wyclef Jean.
CHICAGO, IL
2dopeboyz.com

Vic Mensa – “The Taste” f. BJ The Chicago Kid & Papi Beatz

Having released both the V TAPE (in 2020) and I TAPE (in 2021) projects, Vic Mensa found love. (Just in time, too. Cuffing Season is around the corner-slash-highly overrated at this point). He celebrates that with his latest single, “The Taste.” Reconnecting with BJ The Chicago Kid (continuing their work...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Uzi Vert Is Ridiculously Shredded Now: See His New Look

Lil Uzi Vert might want to consider removing the "lil" from his stage name because, after his recent sightings, he's not looking so little anymore. The Philadelphia-bred rapper has been enjoying himself for the last few weeks, appearing alongside Erykah Badu at the Met Gala and popping up over the weekend in the streets of London. As he continues to hype up his upcoming body of work The Pink Tape, Lil Uzi appears to be prioritizing his health and fitness.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wyclef Jean
Person
Bj The Chicago Kid
Person
Julius Jones
Person
Dj Premier
Person
Vic Mensa
Bossip

Her Mic Was ON: Big Booty-ed Chlöe Bailey’s Insanely Sexy VMAs Show Sparks Beyoncé ‘Replacement’ Conspiracies

Chloe Bailey made her solo performance debut at last night's VMAs and left fans shaking while sparking Beyonce comparisons on Twitter. After giving her audience goosebumps with live singing and insanely sexy choreography, fan conspiracies FLEW  alleging that Beyonce had been grooming Chloe from young to "replace her" as the next iconic perfermance artist.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Taste#Innanetape#American#Savemoneysavelife#Showtime#Hypebeast#La Leakers
dreddsinfo.com

Rapper Trina Gets Engaged To Raymond Taylor, Shows Off Ring – Pics + Video

Congratulations are pouring in for female rap icon Trina. During a FaceTime call with Health & Wellness guru Coach Stormy Wellington, the Miami femcee revealed that she recently got engaged. Trina was all smiles as she flashed her sparkling diamond ring for Stormy’s 1.1 million followers to see. Since 2016,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
New York Post

Ciara turns Russell Wilson’s jersey into a dress for the Met Gala

Baseball is America’s pastime, but football is king in the country right now. Ciara understood the assignment at the Met Gala Monday night, which was themed, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”. The singer showed up to the New York City-based ball in a lime-green sequined dress, inspired by her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy