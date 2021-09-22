CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New CEO Named for Sherman Oaks Chamber

By Charles Crumpley
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sherman Oaks Chamber of Commerce has selected Victoria Bourdas Martinez as its next chief executive. In a statement, the chamber said Martinez brings over 30 years of experience in nonprofit management, entertainment and finance industries. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from California State University - Northridge. Martinez has served on the board of the North Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce and was its chair for two years. She currently serves on the LAPD Devonshire PALS (Police Activity League) board and is a past president.

