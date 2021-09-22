September, The Beginning of Autumn

The first day of autumn or fall as we call it starts on September 22 this year. September is the time when leaves begin to change color. White-tail deer begin to turn from a reddish brown to coats of light tan and gray. The hunters in the area are repairing the trails they used last year which now are over grown with foliage. These must be cleared before hunting season begins. Just the other day a beautiful tan doe walked out of the woods into my back yard, but then my two little Chihuahuas saw her too and the excited yapping began.