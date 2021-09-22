Dictatorship Masked As Democracy: A Timeline Of The 1915 U.S Invasion And Occupation Of Haiti

A few weeks ago, the world watched one of the saddest episodes in modern history. Men, women, and even children were seen desperately clinging to the sides, top, and even the bottom of moving airplanes as they were trying to lift off the runway. Undoubtedly this was one of the most visually disturbing episodes seen from twenty years of American engagement, in war-weary Afghanistan. As Americans, we are deeply concerned about the safety and security of Afghans that worked to save the lives of our soldiers in Afghanistan through their service. However only 900 miles from Florida lies Haiti, which was recently shocked by the assassination of its President. As bad as that was, a few weeks later Haiti was victimized by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake, where over 2200 Haitian people died, tens of thousands were made homeless, and thousands more were left without access to drinkable (potable) water, food, and basic shelter. All this was followed by the devastation of Tropical Storm Grace.

WORLD ・ 7 DAYS AGO