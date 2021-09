Chikarashi Isso is reopening after being closed for more than a year by the pandemic. Located in New York City’s Financial District, the restaurant is serving seasonal Japanese cuisine in a stylish setting. Chef Hideaki Kobayashi, who came to the U.S. from Tokyo, is featuring an assortment of hot and cold small plates and appetizers, sashimi, and donburi – as well as specialties such as tempura and sukiyaki.