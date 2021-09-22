CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Higgins votes against debt ceiling hike

By Editorial
Daily Review
 4 days ago

U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Lafayette, voted against an increase in the federal limit Tuesday. The increase passed in the House and now moves to the Senate. Higgins objected to the inclusion of $28.6 billion in disaster assistance in the bill increasing the debt limit. “Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi’s decision to pair...

www.daily-review.com

breezynews.com

Guest: I Will Not Vote to Increase or Suspend the Debt Ceiling

WASHINGTON–If Congress doesn’t suspend or increase the debt ceiling, the government won’t be able to pay the national bills. But, Congressman Michael Guest (R-Miss.), says he won’t vote to support raising or suspending the debt ceiling. Think of it this way: You don’t have enough money in the bank to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

NC congressman won’t vote to raise debt ceiling, cites need to analyze spending

Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., on Thursday introduced a bill to track "fiscal responsibility" in Congress as Democrats work to pass President Biden’s $4 trillion economic agenda. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday said he would vote in favor of raising the debt ceiling so that the country avoids defaulting, but Murphy disagreed with his assessment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

The debt limit fight is a scam. The GOP counts on voters not knowing that.

On the Senate floor Monday, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) proclaimed that if the Democratic majority decides, in his rendering, to “go it alone” on a suite of pending budgetary matters, “they will not get Senate Republicans’ help with raising the debt limit,” a ceiling that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned we’ll hit sometime in October. Since 19 Senate Republicans, including McConnell, already voted for a compromise version of President Biden’s infrastructure bill, and since debate on Biden’s larger budget package is an intramural negotiation among Democrats — with Republicans choosing to be on the sidelines by threatening a filibuster — McConnell is signaling that his caucus is content to kneecap a Democratic president with the threat of letting the United States default on its credit.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Times-Republican

Republicans and debt ceiling

As the U.S. deals with the pandemic, hurricanes, floods, fires, drought, derechos and a recovering economy, our Republican Congressional delegation continues to harp on the debt-ceiling and inflation — something they always do when Democrats are in office. I suggest they are speaking out of both sides of their mouths.
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge Business Report

Graves: Debt-ceiling dispute likely to delay flood insurance rate hike

Partisan budget disagreements on Capitol Hill will likely impact the implementation of new flood insurance rates scheduled to take effect Oct. 1, according to U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge. The National Flood Insurance Program’s new Risk Rating 2.0 is expected to result in rate increases for nearly 80% of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wfirnews.com

Warner pushes for infrastructure, debt ceiling yes votes

Democratic leaders said yesterday they had reached a deal with the Biden Administration on paying for a 3.5 trillion dollar “social safety net”. One of Virginia’s Senators has been working behind the scenes on that plan. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:
CONGRESS & COURTS
wjbc.com

Anxious Democrats float Plan B: Raise debt ceiling on party-line vote

A number of key Democrats say that their party should take matters into its own hands and raise the national debt limit by itself once Republicans block their plans as expected in the Senate, underscoring the lack of options facing the White House and Democratic leaders in the face of stiff GOP resistance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
altoday.com

Barry Moore and Mo Brooks fight against debt ceiling increase

Reps. Barry Moore and Mo Brooks issued statements speaking out against H.R. 5304, a resolution to keep the government funded until December 3 and extending borrowing authority through the end of 2022. Both congressmen voted against the bill and spoke out strongly against it. The Democratic-led House passed the measure...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Clay Higgins
Axios

House passes government funding, debt ceiling bill

The House passed a bill on Tuesday to fund the government through early December, along with a measure to raise the debt ceiling through December 2022. Why it matters: The stopgap measure, which needs to be passed to avoid a government shutdown when funding expires on Sept. 30, faces a difficult journey in the Senate where at least ten Republicans would need to vote in favor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RiverBender.com

Bost Votes Against Raising Debt Limit To Fund "Dems' Spending Spree"

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today voted against the House Democrats’ legislation to raise the nation’s debt limit through December 2022 to help pay for their $3.5 trillion spending bill. “House Republicans are fighting for solutions to fund essential government services and provide disaster relief to Americans in need. However, Speaker Pelosi isn’t interested in solutions. She’s shaking down Congress for a debt limit increase Continue Reading
CONGRESS & COURTS
kfgo.com

Debt limit hike bill could get U.S. Senate vote next week-Sen. Durbin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democrats in the U.S. Senate are navigating toward a vote next week on a bill to raise Washington’s borrowing authority and temporarily fund government agencies, No. 2 Senate Democrat Dick Durbin said on Wednesday. Durbin, speaking to reporters, did not say what Senate Democrats would do next...
WASHINGTON, DC
bondbuyer.com

Amid political standoff, House to vote on raising debt ceiling next week

The House will vote next week on raising the nation’s $28 trillion debt ceiling, but a political standoff between Democrats and Republicans still threatens to send the U.S. into a payments default next month. The Treasury Department has warned that without congressional action, the government could default sometime during October....
CONGRESS & COURTS
News Channel Nebraska

GOP senator says he 'will certainly be voting no' on Democrats' plan to combine debt ceiling suspension with government funding bill

Republican Sen. Pat Toomey said Sunday that he opposes a Democratic plan to combine a temporary government funding bill with a suspension of the debt ceiling. "So I will certainly be voting no if the Democrats insist on combining the debt ceiling increase or suspension with the continuing operations of the government," Toomey told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" when asked about how he intends to vote on the possible plan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
The Week

Democrats own the debt ceiling debacle

If the United States government should default on the national debt during the next few weeks, Democrats will be responsible. This is a practical truth: Democrats occupy the White House and narrowly control both the House and Senate. They run the joint. It's also a political reality. A new poll shows a third of Americans would blame Democrats for the default, while just 16 percent would put the onus on Republicans. (Four in 10 would blame both parties.)
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Republicans withhold support for US debt ceiling increase

Republican leaders in Congress on Tuesday continued to withhold support for efforts by the Democratic majority to increase the US debt ceiling. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned last week that the government will run out of money next month unless lawmakers take action, and banking groups have urged Congress to move to prevent "irreparable harm" to the US economy. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy called for raising the debt ceiling in an interview with CNBC. "I think it's scary for consumer confidence and for confidence in US businesses and potential credit ratings if we don't make sure that we raise that debt ceiling," Jassy said. The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), American Bankers Association and other industry groups said in a letter to congressional leaders that defaulting "on our existing obligations would be irresponsible and do irreparable harm to the US economy and taxpayers."
CONGRESS & COURTS

