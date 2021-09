Start children off on the way they should go, and even when they are old they will not turn from it. - Proverbs 22:6 (NIV) Matthew 19:13-15 After nearly 70 years I still have a clear memory of the nursery class in my childhood church. Miss Mable made the Bible stories come alive for us. She let us help tell the story as we placed felt-backed cutout figures of Bible characters on a board covered with flannel. When she told us the story of Noah and the ark, we loved deciding where to place the lions and donkeys and other animals on the ark. I am eternally grateful to Miss Mable for her patient, loving instruction. But her love for each of us was even more important and helped us begin to understand the unconditional love of God.

RELIGION ・ 6 HOURS AGO