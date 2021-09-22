The City of Morro Bay is Accepting Applications for Planning Commission/Public Works Advisory Board
The City of Morro Bay is seeking volunteers for the Planning Commission and Public Works Advisory Board. Get your application in today!. Applications are available on the City Clerk's webpage. The application deadline to apply is this Friday, October 15, 2021 by 5:00 pm. Completed applications can be emailed, mailed or returned at the drop box located at City Hall. Learn more by visiting: www.morrobayca.gov/advisorybody.www.morro-bay.ca.us
