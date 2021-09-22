Top US Airports for Traveler Satisfaction in 2021
J.D. Power has released its 2021 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, revealing that overall traveler satisfaction with North American airports reached a record high in the early part of the year (July 2020 to January 2021). However, as passenger volumes increase and airports struggle to combat the ongoing labor shortage brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, more recent satisfaction scores (January 2021 to July 2021) show a decline in customer satisfaction.www.travelpulse.com
