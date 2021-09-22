CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Top US Airports for Traveler Satisfaction in 2021

TravelPulse
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ.D. Power has released its 2021 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, revealing that overall traveler satisfaction with North American airports reached a record high in the early part of the year (July 2020 to January 2021). However, as passenger volumes increase and airports struggle to combat the ongoing labor shortage brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, more recent satisfaction scores (January 2021 to July 2021) show a decline in customer satisfaction.

www.travelpulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
TravelPulse

Delta Proposes Airlines Combine Their Unruly Passenger No-Fly Lists

As most Americans know by now, pandemic conditions have incited an unprecedented number of incidents involving unruly passenger conduct aboard airplanes. Largely to blame is the fact that the wearing of masks to protect public health became a politically charged point of contention. Even before the federal mask-wearing mandate for...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

When will UK-US travel reopen?

The US has announced an end to its travel ban on UK citizens today, Monday 20 September, with fully vaccinated travellers to be allowed entry from November.White House pandemic coordinator Jeff Zients confirmed the easing of restrictions today, telling The New York Times that he expects fully vaccinated Europeans to be able to fly to the United States staring in “early November.”It is understood that the US will ease travel restrictions for foreign nationals who have had two doses of the vaccine at this point, though no official date has been confirmed by the White House.Travel from the UK...
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

DOT Hands United $1.9 Million Fine for Tarmac Delays

The Department of Transportation on Friday handed United Airlines a $1.9 million fine for breaking rules related to how long airlines can keep passengers on the tarmac when a flight is delayed. Regulations established in 2010 prohibit U.S. carriers from being grounded without access to the terminal for no more...
WEATHER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traveler#Customer Satisfaction#North American#Canadian
eturbonews.com

US Travel Agents: International travel rules changes long overdue

The travel industry as a whole will not recover from COVID until international travel restarts in earnest. Today marks a big step forward toward that goal. Biden Administration enables vaccinated travelers to enter the US with a negative COVID-19 test result prior to travel from early November. ASTA views these...
TRAVEL
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington International Airport travel trends soaring in a positive direction

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The travel trends at Wilmington International Airport are soaring and the airport is outperforming some larger airports in the country. Interim Airport Director Gary Broughton said they don’t compare numbers from the pandemic, but compared to pre-pandemic numbers in 2019 they are seeing positive trends. In fact, some airlines are planning on adding flights in the next quarter.
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TravelPulse

New Study Finds Hispanic Travelers Spent $113.9 Billion on Domestic Travel

MMGY Global and its nonprofit study partner Travel Unity have released some of its data from its newest study on underrepresented travelers, called “Vistas Latinas: A Landmark Study on U.S. Travelers of Hispanic Descent.”. The study compiles data from two different surveys and studies, both done with at least 3,000...
TRAVEL
matadornetwork.com

The US will soon lift travel ban for vaccinated travelers

The US announced that it would lift the travel ban on international travelers who are fully vaccinated. In an announcement made by the White House on Monday, those who enter the US must be fully vaccinated. These new travel restrictions will apply to travelers from the UK, most European countries,...
U.S. POLITICS
TravelPulse

TTI Adds 3 to Travel Circle and Advisor Community

TTI Travel grows again in these challenging times by adding 3 Travel Advisors to the TTI Travel Circle and Advisor community. John Gravel is joining TTI Travel from Montreal. He has strong ties to Cirque du Soleil and Lune Rouge a new venture for Guy Laliberte and he is also looking to expand his corporate and luxury leisure business. John is new to having the benefits of Virtuoso and BCD in his toolbox and we are sure that he will be successful in his endeavors here at TTI Travel.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

United Airlines Makes Finding, Using Travel Credits Easier

United Airlines announced customers would have more flexibility when rebooking via an easier way to find and use their travel credits. The carrier is the first and only to automatically display travel credits as a payment option during the checkout process, a system that will be available for MileagePlus members first and all customers in the near future.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Covid Travel Map

Enter your travel details on the map below – passport-issuing country, departure and arrival countries and your vaccination status -- to get instant, detailed info on travel restrictions, quarantine requirements, testing rules and documentation required for travel. Note: Travel rules are changing regularly. This map is powered by Sherpa but...
TRAVEL
milwaukeesun.com

Travel industry hopes US to issue new rules for international travel

The Biden administration is drafting a new system for international travel, to eventually lift travel restrictions that prevent most travelers from entering the U.S. from other countries. In August, Reuters reported that the White House, which previously stated it was considering mandating vaccines for international visitors, was drafting vaccine entry...
U.S. POLITICS
arcamax.com

O'Hare ranked last among biggest US airports as passenger satisfaction starts to dip from record highs earlier in the pandemic

Passenger satisfaction at America’s airports is starting to dip from all-time highs as airports get busier, with O’Hare International Airport ranking last and Midway Airport in the bottom half, according to a study released Wednesday. Overall, airports still scored higher than ever on the 2021 North American Airport Satisfaction Survey...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy